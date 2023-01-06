Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.43

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.43 and traded as high as C$8.89. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$8.58, with a volume of 10,820 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Magellan Aerospace Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$496.89 million and a P/E ratio of -77.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.44.
Magellan Aerospace Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Magellan Aerospace’s payout ratio is -303.57%.
Magellan Aerospace Company Profile
Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.
Further Reading
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
- Is Your Portfolio Flexible Enough for FLEX Stock?
- How 2022’s Biggest Healthcare Gainers Could Fare In 2023
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.