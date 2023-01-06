Magic Internet Money (MIM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $181,039.77

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005945 BTC on popular exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $181,039.77 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Magic Internet Money alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00444300 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.88 or 0.02167838 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,081.04 or 0.30354168 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Magic Internet Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magic Internet Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.