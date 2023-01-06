MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE MMD opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $21.66.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Portfolio Manager Michael Petty sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $27,600.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
