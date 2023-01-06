MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MMD opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $21.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Portfolio Manager Michael Petty sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $27,600.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $433,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $527,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 15.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 31,425 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 66,039 shares during the last quarter.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

