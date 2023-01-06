Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.92

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and traded as high as $8.15. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 980 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

