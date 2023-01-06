Maker (MKR) Market Cap Hits $516.19 Million

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Maker has a market cap of $516.19 million and approximately $25.71 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $528.00 or 0.03132159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maker has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00444074 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.02208895 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,109.45 or 0.30338686 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

