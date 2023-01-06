MARBLEX (MBX) Price Hits $1.02 on Major Exchanges

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00006066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $36.88 million and $1.00 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MARBLEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.71 or 0.00449255 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.21 or 0.01710208 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.49 or 0.30692661 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.05516437 USD and is down -3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,182,965.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MARBLEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARBLEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.