Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.31.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $34.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $87.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 71,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.3% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,303,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,492,000 after buying an additional 406,431 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 26.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

