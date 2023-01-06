Marvell Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 37,325 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 9% compared to the average volume of 34,127 call options.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.65. 628,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,409,741. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

