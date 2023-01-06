Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,957,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $758,430,000 after buying an additional 1,550,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE MA traded up $11.36 on Friday, reaching $363.13. The company had a trading volume of 41,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.97 and a 200-day moving average of $330.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

