Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,917 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE MA opened at $351.77 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $338.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.30.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.