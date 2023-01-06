Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $43,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 31,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $351.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.