Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 125 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 25.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $317,406.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,026,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $317,406.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,026,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $386,411.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,521 shares of company stock worth $3,747,006. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.15.

F5 stock opened at $140.05 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $245.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.52 and a 200 day moving average of $152.24.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.17 million. On average, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

