Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 525 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 1.2% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $153.51 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $232.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.18 and a 200-day moving average of $162.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

About NXP Semiconductors



NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

