Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 725,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,152,000 after purchasing an additional 180,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.