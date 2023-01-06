Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 1.4% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.43.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE NSC opened at $247.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $298.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.