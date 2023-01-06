Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,450 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $532,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $105,000.

SHV stock opened at $109.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.97. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

