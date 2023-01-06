Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 565 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $116.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.36 and its 200 day moving average is $129.78.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.06.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

