Mcashchain (MCASH) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.17

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Mcashchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0627 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mcashchain has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Mcashchain has a market cap of $40.70 million and approximately $4.17 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mcashchain Profile

Mcashchain launched on June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. The official message board for Mcashchain is medium.com/mcashchain. The official website for Mcashchain is www.mcash.network. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mcashchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.06268439 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

