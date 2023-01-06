McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.71

Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.71 and last traded at $99.89, with a volume of 385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Stories

