Mdex Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $65.91 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.66 or 0.00449625 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.60 or 0.01774580 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,168.77 or 0.30717963 BTC.

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 939,894,251 tokens. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

