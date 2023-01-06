MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Trading 25% Higher

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 131,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 63,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

MedX Health Corp, a medical device and software company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market; and SIAMETRICS, SIMSYS, and MoleMate, which creates real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate various types of moles or lesions within seconds.

