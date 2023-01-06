Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 4.0% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.94. The company had a trading volume of 137,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $113.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

