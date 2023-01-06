Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MRK has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $113.64 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.93 and a 200-day moving average of $95.94. The firm has a market cap of $288.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after buying an additional 3,081,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,513,000 after buying an additional 214,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,608,000 after buying an additional 7,816,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,026,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,347,000 after buying an additional 2,111,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

