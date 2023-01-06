Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Trading 6.6% Higher

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.62. 12,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,218,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $552.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.58). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.59% and a negative return on equity of 171.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,663,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after buying an additional 2,141,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after buying an additional 146,967 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,082,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,599,000 after buying an additional 187,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,059,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,755,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 506,870 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Recommended Stories

