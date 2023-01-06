Metal Price Hits $0.70 on Top Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Metal token can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00004130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $46.55 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metal has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007809 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00447196 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.60 or 0.01703893 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

