MFS Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MFM opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFM. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

