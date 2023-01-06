MFS Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.
MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE MFM opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $6.95.
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
