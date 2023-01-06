MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of MGM Resorts International worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,611 shares of company stock worth $1,446,562 in the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $35.15 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

