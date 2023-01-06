MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $156.56

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $156.56, but opened at $151.67. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $147.98, with a volume of 7,480 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.52 and a 200 day moving average of $221.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 261.38% and a negative return on equity of 348.42%. On average, research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -26.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 71.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.