Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CFO Sells $135,849.55 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $5.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.31. The company had a trading volume of 336,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,534. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.13 and a 52 week high of $220.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.18 and its 200 day moving average is $164.14. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 92.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after buying an additional 29,318 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

