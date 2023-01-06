Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:HIE opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $11.46.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
