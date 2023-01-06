Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:HIE opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIE. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 45.5% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 864,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 270,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.