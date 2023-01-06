Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 9,895 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,268,599,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $1,000,797,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $300,998,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTRA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

