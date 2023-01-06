Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $62.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.42.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

