Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.12% of Forward Air worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. CWM LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 73.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 88.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 5,675.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 32.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $302,061.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Forward Air Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.40.

Forward Air stock opened at $102.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.74. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $118.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

