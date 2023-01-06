Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 5,160 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Shares of D opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.89. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

