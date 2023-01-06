Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $10.76 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Sempra were worth $10,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after buying an additional 1,397,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sempra by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Sempra by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,639 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sempra by 7.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 303,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sempra by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,909,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,309,000 after purchasing an additional 252,241 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $152.48 on Friday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $129.69 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.55.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

