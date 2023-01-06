Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $2.17 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 32.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ES. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.36.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average is $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

