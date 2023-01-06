Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,079 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,843 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $203.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.03. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.58.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

