Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $3.61 Million in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 275,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.12% of Sabra Health Care REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 28,547 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,500.00%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

