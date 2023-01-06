Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Waste Management stock opened at $153.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

