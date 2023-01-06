Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.43% of Hess Midstream worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 52.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,588,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,265 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 659,514 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 478,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 56.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,114,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,195,000 after purchasing an additional 404,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 39.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,217,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,527,000 after purchasing an additional 346,006 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.5627 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 110.84%.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

