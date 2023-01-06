Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 152,847 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 444,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 152,847 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $26,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 1,359.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,942,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 485.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,923,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,518,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,633,000 after purchasing an additional 847,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,381. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $70.93 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.41.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.39). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 132.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

