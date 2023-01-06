Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 351,523 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,321,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 351,523 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.48% of EnLink Midstream worth $20,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 45.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 15.7% in the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,524,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after acquiring an additional 342,273 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 51.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,058,000 after acquiring an additional 85,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 27.3% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 26,060 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ENLC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

Insider Activity at EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 2.60.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 86.54%.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.