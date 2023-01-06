Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Trading Down 4.5% on Insider Selling

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $44.85 and last traded at $44.86. 31,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,465,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.97.

Specifically, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $186,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,478.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $186,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,478.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $90,823.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,535 shares of company stock valued at $8,027,371. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRTX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.56.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 6,253.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 442,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 188,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

