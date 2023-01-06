Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $482.06

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $482.06 and traded as high as $586.00. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $561.27, with a volume of 4,347 shares traded.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $24.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $26.82 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 94.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; gas distribution businesses; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

