Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 754.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 14,182.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus decreased their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.13. The company had a trading volume of 30,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,397. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $241.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $7,194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,338,488.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,367,209 shares in the company, valued at $313,655,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $7,194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,338,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,899 shares of company stock valued at $72,171,486 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

