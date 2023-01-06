Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Cowen

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

