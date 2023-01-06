Monero Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.79 billion and $82.97 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $152.87 or 0.00912492 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,753.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00443480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00108587 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00591432 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00252958 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00243726 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,223,418 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

