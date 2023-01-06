Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 51,541 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1,716.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,541 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,494,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 773.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 165,152 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.68. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $53.84.

