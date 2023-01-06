Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 878 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.12% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.50. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $85.43 and a 52 week high of $117.05.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

