Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 103,836 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 575.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103,836 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.05% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 63.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.04 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 459.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

